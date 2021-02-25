Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Andrea Hall Buys 20,000 Shares

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Andrea Hall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,660.00 ($16,900.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.01.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Perenti Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

