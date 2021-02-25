Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.18 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-3.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $63.56.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

