Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-704 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.94 million.Perficient also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.