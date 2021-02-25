Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post sales of $76.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $66.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $361.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $367.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $396.12 million, with estimates ranging from $394.30 million to $397.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $585.97 million, a PE ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 717.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

