Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 8.7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.84. 1,182,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,788,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $535.01 million, a PE ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Perion Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

