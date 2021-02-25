PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

