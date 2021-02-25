Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.86. 77,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,766. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

