Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,275 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics accounts for approximately 6.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of NeoGenomics worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,883 shares of company stock worth $11,946,734. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 20,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,637. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,705.76 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

