Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Veracyte comprises about 4.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Veracyte worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $391,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Veracyte by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCYT. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

VCYT stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 22,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,379. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

