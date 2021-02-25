Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Cap of $29.50 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Perlin has a market cap of $29.50 million and $4.76 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00743039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00036701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00042943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

