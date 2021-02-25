Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $4.47. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 178,579 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

