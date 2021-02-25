Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $4.47. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 178,579 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
