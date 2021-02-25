Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €174.45 ($205.24).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

RI opened at €160.50 ($188.82) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €158.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €150.49.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

