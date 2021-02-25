Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.24. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 66,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$15.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

About Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.