Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.78 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,116,388 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The firm has a market cap of £15.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.67.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.