PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.97.

PTR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 182,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PetroChina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in PetroChina by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

