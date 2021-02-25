PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.97.
PTR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 182,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $41.20.
PetroChina Company Profile
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.