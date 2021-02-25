PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 22200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$17.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

About PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp., a junior energy company, explores for and produces petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company has working interests in the English Bay property covering an area of 2,880 acres; and the LeGoff property that covers an area of 8,680 acres located in Cold Lake, Alberta.

