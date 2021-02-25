Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 5.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 63,360,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 36,569,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 81.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.