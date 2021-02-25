Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. 1,359,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,427,477. The company has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.