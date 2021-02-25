Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,547 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 229,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

