Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 229,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE remained flat at $$33.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 614,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,427,477. The company has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

