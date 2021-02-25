PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.22. PG&E also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PG&E from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PG&E stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PG&E has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

