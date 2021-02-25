Phantasma Market Cap Hits $38.65 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and $625,373.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

