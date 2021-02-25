PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 2.1%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.83. 26,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 77,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

PharmaCielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.