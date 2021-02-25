PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.93

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.93 and traded as high as $30.95. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 11,984 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14). PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 391.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PhenixFIN stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of PhenixFIN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.