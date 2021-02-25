Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Philip Morris International worth $1,675,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 514,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after buying an additional 200,034 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.58. 36,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

