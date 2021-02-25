Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,034 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

