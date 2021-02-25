Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

PSXP stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

