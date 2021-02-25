Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $27.51 million and $778,513.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,473,542,380 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com

