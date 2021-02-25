Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PNXGF stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

