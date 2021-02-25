Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 5,278 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $209,431.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798,362 shares in the company, valued at $587,199,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE MMI traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 269,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 970,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

