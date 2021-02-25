Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 909,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,461,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $128.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

