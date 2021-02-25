Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0278 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $190.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 94.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,290.39 or 1.00377397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00036846 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.00457357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.27 or 0.00836861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00290852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002142 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,861,837 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

