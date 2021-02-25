PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Down 41.2% Over Last Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.30 million and $194,155.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00498228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00479975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00072723 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

