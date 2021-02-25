Phoneum (PHT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,116.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $215,697.99 and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.98 or 0.00721217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00036176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

