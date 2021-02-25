Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.60 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Phore has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $33,035.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011870 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,397,744 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.