Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.55

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.55 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 48.70 ($0.64). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 49.15 ($0.64), with a volume of 541,021 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.14 million and a PE ratio of 163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.55.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

