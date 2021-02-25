Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.09. 1,324,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 444,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $766.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

