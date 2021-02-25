Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) dropped 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 5,948,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,334,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 12.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

