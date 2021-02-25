PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Trading Up 7%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 219,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 195,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

