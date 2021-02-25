PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 327.8% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $30.39 million and $545,650.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00708236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,333,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

