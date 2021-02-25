PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,241.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1,241.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00009532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00487762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00064235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00080152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.00461695 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

