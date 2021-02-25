Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and $23,787.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00136106 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,284,694,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

