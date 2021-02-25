Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0215 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $181,686.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00708346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003672 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

