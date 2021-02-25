PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.05 and last traded at $102.07. 124,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 92,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 64,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.