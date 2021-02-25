Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.93

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$2.15. Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 13,522 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.