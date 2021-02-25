Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PING. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

PING opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

