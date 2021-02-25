Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,659,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

