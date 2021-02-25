Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PING. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

