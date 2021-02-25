Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $27.60. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ping Identity shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 15,714 shares trading hands.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PING. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -385.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.
