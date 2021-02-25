Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

